Trump’s guilty verdict fires up Republican donors, who pledge millions

NEW YORK - Major Republican donors rallied behind Donald Trump on May 30, pledging millions of dollars to support the first convicted felon running for US president on a tumultuous day for his election campaign.

A New York jury found Trump guilty on May 30 of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

Many conservative donors already viewed the New York hush money cash as political persecution, echoing the Republican presidential candidate’s claim that Democrats are trying to weaken him ahead of the Nov 5 election against Democratic President Joe Biden. Prosecutors have dismissed those claims as untrue.

In a flurry of support on May 30, mega donors including casino billionaire Miriam Adelson and hotelier Robert Bigelow lined up behind Trump, with their donations set to bolster a wave of pro-Trump ads, door-knocking and phone banking in battleground states.

The verdict also spurred some long-time Trump donors to boost their financial support – and, in at least one case, make a big donation to him for the first time. Mr Robert Bigelow, who is one of Trump’s top supporters, having already given over US$9 million (S$12 million) to an outside group supporting him, said criminal proceedings against Trump were a “disgrace”.

“I’m sending President Trump another $5 million, as I promised him,” Mr Bigelow told Reuters.

Mr Don Tapia, a former Trump ambassador to Jamaica, said he and a small network of family and friends with whom he donates had planned to give around US$250,000 in this election to support Trump.

After May 30’s conviction, Mr Tapia told Reuters that the group would aim to give over US$1 million to the pro-Trump spending group Maga Inc in coming weeks.

“We’re going to go all-in for him,” said Mr Tapia. He sent Reuters a photo of an American flag flying upside down outside his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, to protest the verdict.

A Silicon Valley tech investor, Mr Shaun Maguire, posted on social media site X after the verdict that he had donated US$300,000 to support Trump.

“I believe our justice system is being weaponised against him,” said Mr Maguire, who described himself as a former Hillary Clinton supporter who switched to supporting Trump in 2021 after the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mr Maguire told Reuters he had not previously donated to Trump.

The interviews with Reuters and a cross section of other views show the depth of Trump’s donor support despite his legal woes, suggesting he will retain significant financial firepower against Biden including from Wall Street, tech and the oil sector.