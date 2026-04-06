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Trump gives Iran until April 7 night to open Strait of Hormuz, report says

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In a separate post earlier on April 5, Mr Donald Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by April 7.

In a separate post earlier on April 5, Mr Donald Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by April 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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NEW YORK - US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is the evening of April 7, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on April 5.

“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Mr Trump told the Journal.

Mr Trump later posted on social media, without mentioning Iran or any other details: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” (April 7, 8am, Singapore time)

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the post.

In a separate post earlier on April 5, Mr Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by April 7, but gave no specific time. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.