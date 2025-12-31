Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump complained about the fate of the US' bald eagles in a social media post featuring a photo of another breed of bird in Israel.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has blamed wind turbines for killing iconic American bald eagles in a year’s end social media post that hit on one of his pet peeves.

There were two problems with this latest lament: the picture in his Truth Social post on Dec 30 was taken years ago in Israel, and it’s not a bald eagle.

AFP reviewed the post, where Mr Trump shared a zoomed-in image of a bird on rocky ground beneath a wind turbine, writing: “Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!”

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States and appears on its seal, currency, stamps and military insignia.

An official White House account and the US Department of Energy both shared the post on X, amplifying the latest attack on the wind energy sector from Mr Trump, who has long opposed the power-generating turbines he claims are unsightly, expensive and dangerous to wildlife.

But the same photo appeared in a 2017 article from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which credited it to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and said the bird was a falcon. The agency had included the image a month prior in a Hebrew-language Facebook post mentioning vultures.

Writing visible on one of the wind turbines in the photo is in Hebrew.

Some of the Republican leader’s critics pounced on the mix-up, with California Governor Gavin Newsom posting, “Dozy Don doesn’t know what America’s bird looks like???”

Two independent experts consulted by AFP agreed that the bird of prey in the photo was not a bald eagle, which live in North America and are known for their large size and white heads.

The animal depicted is smaller and has a different colour and bill structure.

The experts said it was more likely a Eurasian kestrel, a type of falcon, while noting that Eurasian griffon vultures are also common in Israel.

“It is definitely not a Bald Eagle,” said ornithology professor Ben Sheldon, of the University of Oxford, who studies birds.

Hundreds of thousands of birds die each year to wind turbines in the United States, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, though the university wrote in 2023 that these fatalities “represent a tiny fraction of the birds killed annually in other ways, like flying into buildings or caught by prowling house cats.” AFP