Trump gets early start on annual health checkup

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump got a head start on his physical exam on Saturday (Nov 16), just nine months since his last annual checkup.

Trump travelled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland for the initial tests, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington DC, to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," Grisham said in an emailed statement.

Trump's most recent physical exam concluded in February with an assertion the 6-foot, 3-inch president is in "very good health."

Six feet and three inches equates to around 190cm.

Doctors last year recommended Trump lose weight, though White House spokesman Hogan Gidley conceded in February the president had not "religiously" followed that guidance.

Trump was reported to weigh 243 pounds (110kg), putting his body mass index at 30.4, making him clinically obese.

His dose of rosuvastatin, a medication for treating high cholesterol, was increased, according to the statement from physician to the president, Sean P. Conley at the time.