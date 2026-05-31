Trump floats Washington rally after artists ditch US birthday concerts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump accused artists of "getting the yips" after several pulled out of his planned concert series marking America's 250th anniversary, with some citing politicisation of the event.

Summarise

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, claiming he could draw larger audiences than Elvis Presley, said on May 30 he was considering headlining a Washington rally after several artists quit events celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary.

Shortly after they were announced as performers in a concert series around the July 4 holiday, several musical acts backed out, with some citing politicisation of the event.

The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of a major exposition on the National Mall organised by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’” about performing, Mr Trump posted on Truth Social, one day after a fourth and fifth act announced their departure, out of a total of nine artists originally announced.

“So I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime... and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists’.”

Mr Trump said he was ordering aides to assess “the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday” on the mall, where he would deliver a speech “rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

The Republican leader did not specify which Wednesday he was eyeing, nor did he describe which events his rally was meant to supersede.

The statement came a day after multiple artists including country singer Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison, said they were dropping out of the White House-backed concert series.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” Michaels posted on Facebook.

Mr Trump has openly tried to stamp his mark on the celebrations, most notably by staging an ultra-violent mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14 – his 80th birthday.

In a country that regularly produces many of the world’s biggest global stars, the remaining line-up of artists whose prime came and went decades ago – such as Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory – has sparked a flood of sarcastic comments on social media. AFP