Trump flies into heavy weather at home following summit with Putin

WASHINGTON - At home in the United States - and particularly in Washington - President Donald Trump's press conference alongside Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Finland's seaside capital Helsinki, has left policy analysts somewhat perplexed - and ignited a fierce political backlash.

But the backlash is on partisan lines; apart from opposition Democrats, it has largely been from Republicans who have little to lose. Some of the most outspoken are retiring. And thus far the only figure in the administration to contradict the President, is Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

The issue: Mr Trump’s seeming acceptance of a denial from Mr Putin of Russian meddling in the US’s 2016 presidential election – and criticism of the US’s own intelligence agencies.

Last Friday special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers by name, for interfering in the election.

Mr Trump regularly conflates allegations of Russian interference in the election, with allegations of collusion, as a conspiracy to delegitimise his election win. In Helsinki, standing alongside Mr Putin, he said he did not see any reason why Russia would interfere in the election.

“President Putin said it’s not Russia” he said.“I have great confidence in my intelligence people but President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial.”

This was seen by critics and many analysts as a capitulation to Mr Putin.

Arizona Senator John McCain, a Republican stalwart frequently at odds with the President – and is suffering terminal cancer – said in a statement: “The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan also contradicted Mr Trump.

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence.

“The President must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.”

Mr Coats said in a statement: “The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.”

President Trump pushed back, Tweeting from Air Force One: “As I said today and many times before, “I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.” However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along! #HELSINKI2018”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters : “I have said a number of times, I’ll say it again: The Russians are not our friends. And I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community.”

Still, Mr Trump will likely weather the storm.

Dr Glenn Altschuler, professor of American Studies at Cornell University, told The Straits Times: “President Trump has an army of elected officials, appointed officials, and highly partisan members of the media, who serve as his enablers, remaining silent, tacitly or explicitly endorsing statements they know to be untrue or policies they know to be unwise or dangerous.

“As long as they continue to do what they are currently doing, and as long as the Republicans control both houses of Congress and an ever larger proportion of the judiciary, he will reign as well as rule.”