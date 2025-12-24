Trump flew on Epstein jet eight times in the 1990s, according to prosecutor email

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (left) and late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (second from left), in photos released by Democrats sitting on the House Oversight Committee in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump flew on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported,” according to an email from a New York prosecutor that forms part of a new batch of documents about Epstein that were released on Dec 23 by the US Justice Department.

In an email dated Jan 7, 2020, the unidentified prosecutor wrote that flight records showed Mr Trump had flown on Epstein’s private jet eight times during the 1990s. Among those were at least four flights on which Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was also aboard. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping late financier Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

In a social media post in 2024, Mr Trump said he “was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island.”

There was no allegation in the prosecutor’s email that Mr Trump had committed any crime.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the email.

On one flight, the only three passengers were Epstein, Mr Trump and a 20-year-old woman whose name was redacted.

“On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case,” the document stated.

The Department of Justice posted a statement on X saying: “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already.

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” it said.

The latest release of Epstein files includes around 30,000 pages of documents, with many redactions, and dozens of video clips, including several purporting to be shot inside a federal detention centre. Epstein was found dead in 2019 in a New York jail. His death was ruled a suicide.

In another email, an unidentified person wrote in 2021 that they had recently been looking through data the government obtained from former Trump aide Steve Bannon’s cellphone and found an “image of Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell.” The government redacted parts of the message indicating who sent and received it.

Another file in the government’s release included a grainy photo of Mr Trump seated next to Maxwell. It matches an image of the two at a New York fashion show in 2000.

Mr Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell are shown in an image released by the Department of Justice on Dec 23. PHOTO: REUTERS

The government on Dec 23 also released a video that purports to show Epstein kneeling inside his jail cell, but a Reuters examination found it appears to be a computer-generated clip that first surfaced on social media in 2020, a year after his death. It was submitted to the Justice Department by a person who said it purported to show Epstein’s suicide, according to an email also released on Dec 23.

Transparency law

The Trump administration last week published a large cache of Epstein files in an attempt to comply with a new law forcing disclosure on the politically fraught topic.

However, the releases on Dec 19 and 20 contained extensive redactions, angering some Republicans and doing little to defuse a scandal threatening the party ahead of 2026 midterm elections.

On Dec 22, Mr Trump downplayed the importance of the Epstein files. Speaking to reporters, he said the material was “just used to deflect against tremendous success” by him and his fellow Republicans.

The new transparency law, overwhelmingly passed by Congress in November, mandated the disclosure of all Epstein files, despite Mr Trump’s months-long effort to keep them sealed.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who helped spearhead the law requiring the files’ release, responded late on Dec 22 to Mr Trump’s comments expressing dislike for the release of Epstein documents.

The Kentucky Republican wrote on X: “Trump is blaming me for a bill he eventually signed, while defending his banker friends, Bill Clinton, and ‘innocent’ visitors to rape island. Meanwhile (Attorney-General Pam) Bondi is working fervently to redact, omit, and delete Epstein files she is legally required to release under our bill.” REUTERS