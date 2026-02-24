Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump eyes post-State of the Union Texas trip before key primary

US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss energy policy including his support for more production in a state where the oil industry holds considerable sway.

PHOTO: EPA

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will head to Texas on Feb 27, promoting the economic and energy policies he’s expected to tout at his State of the Union address in the heart of one of the most hotly contested Senate primary races.

Mr Trump’s visit to Corpus Christi, detailed by a person familiar with the plans, offers the chance for the president to amplify the themes from Feb 24’s primetime address on friendly territory, having easily won Texas all three times he ran for president. 

It also will place him in the centre of a spirited political campaign that could have a major impact on Republicans’ chances of maintaining control of the

US Senate in November’s midterm election.

Mr Trump, who has long relished his role as a kingmaker in Republican politics, has yet to endorse in one of the highest-profile GOP primary races in 2026 – a three-way campaign for the party’s US Senate nomination where incumbent Senator John Cornyn is trying to fend off challenges from state Attorney-General Ken Paxton and Mr Wesley Hunt, a Houston-area congressman. 

Mr Paxton has led in recent polling, though the race is widely expected to go to a runoff with the top two vote-getters advancing.

The Texas primary election is March 3. 

None of the three leading Republicans has yet been invited to join Mr Trump at the event, according to MS NOW, which first reported the president’s plans.

Mr Trump-backed candidates in US House races, and Governor Greg Abbott, are expected to attend, the network said.

Democrats are eyeing Texas as a potential pickup opportunity, buoyed by a string of off-cycle and special election wins where the party has performed well above former vice-president Kamala Harris’s vote margins. 

Democrats on March 3 will pick between US Representative Jasmine Crockett and state lawmaker James Talarico, a pair of progressives with vast social media followings who differ more in style than in substance. 

Ms Crockett has gained fame by sparring with Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee, while Mr Talarico has emphasised a more mild-mannered approach that seeks to persuade more moderate voters.

While Ms Crockett has led in most polling, Mr Talarico’s campaign has seen nationwide attention and a fundraising boost after CBS pulled his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier in February. BLOOMBERG

