Trump eyes anti-drug operations in Mexico, Colombia as Venezuela looms

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said he could extend anti-drug military operations to Mexico and Colombia.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump continued his threats of land strikes against suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers in an interview published on Dec 9 as Trump administration officials prepared to brief top US lawmakers amid mounting tensions.

The Republican president also told Politico that he could extend anti-drug military operations to Mexico and Colombia, speaking in a wide-ranging interview that also took aim at Europe, including another call for Ukrainian elections and support for Hungary’s leader.

His comments, in an interview conducted on Dec 8, reiterated much of his world view after releasing a sweeping US strategy roadmap last week seeking to reframe the country’s global role.

That National Security Strategy described a nation focused on reasserting itself in the Western Hemisphere while warning Europe that it must change course or face “erasure.”

“They’re weak,” Mr Trump told Politico, referring to Europe’s political leaders. “They want to be so politically correct.”

“They don’t know what to do,” he added. “Europe doesn’t know what to do.”

In the Americas, Mr Trump repeatedly declined to rule out sending American troops into Venezuela as part of an effort to bring down President Nicolas Maduro, saying he did not want to discuss military strategy: “I don’t want to rule in or out.”

Asked if he would consider using force against targets in other countries where the drug trade is highly active, including Mexico and Colombia, he said: “I would.”

Later on Dec 9, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to brief congressional leaders and the heads of Congress’ intelligence panels, sources told Reuters.

The briefing follows a months-long military campaign against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific that has come under intense scrutiny following a Sept 2 decision to launch a second strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean.

‘Weak’ Europe

A spokesperson for the European Commission, asked about Mr Trump’s comments, defended the bloc’s leaders and said the region remained committed to their union despite challenges such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and Mr Trump’s tariff policies.

“I will refrain from commenting, other than confirming that we are very pleased and grateful to have excellent leaders,” EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a daily briefing for journalists, adding that they were “leading the EU with all the challenges that it is facing, from trade to war in our neighbourhood, and who are showing that they can be united.”

In his interview, Mr Trump again said he thought it was time for Ukraine to hold elections as the war nears its four-year mark.

Ukraine is expected to share a revised peace plan with the US later on Dec 9, one day after hastily arranged talks with European leaders.

He also said he did not offer a financial lifeline to the government of ally Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with Mr Trump in November at the White House.

“No, I didn’t promise him, but he certainly asked for it,” he said. REUTERS