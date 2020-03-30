Trump extends coronavirus guidelines to April 30, says Covid-19 deaths could peak around Easter

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (March 29) that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.

Mr Trump added that deaths from the coronavirus could peak around Easter.

He also called on Congress to restore the full tax deduction for meals and entertainment in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a wide-ranging 2017 tax reform measure, Congress eliminated the corporate tax deduction for entertainment expenses, but taxpayers were allowed to continue to deduct 50 per cent of the cost of client business meals.

Mr Trump said he wanted to restore that tax deduction "so companies can send people to restaurants".

Earlier, Mr Trump accused hospitals of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States as the coronavirus spreads, adding any hospitals not using the devices must release them.

Mr Trump, whose critics have accused him of trying to deflect blame over his handling of the crisis, did not cite any evidence to back his accusation that hospitals were hoarding the devices. It was also unclear which medical facilities he was referring to.

“We have some healthcare workers, some hospitals ... hoarding equipment including ventilators,” Mr Trump said at the White House following a meeting with corporate executives, including from US Medical Group.

“We have to release those ventilators – especially hospitals that are never going to use them.”

His remarks came just two days after Mr Trump invoked emergency powers to require General Motors Co to build much-needed ventilators for coronavirus patients after he accused the largest US automaker of “wasting time” during negotiations.

US deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government’s top infectious diseases expert warned on Sunday as New York, New Orleans and other major cities pleaded for more medical supplies.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimated in an interview with CNN that the pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States.

Since 2010, the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans a year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 1918-19 flu pandemic killed 675,000 in the United States, according to the CDC.

The US coronavirus death toll topped 2,400 on Sunday, after deaths on Saturday more than doubled from the level two days prior. The United States has now recorded more than 137,000 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, the most of any country in the world.