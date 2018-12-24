Trump forces out Mattis on Jan 1, two months earlier than expected

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 23) said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Jan 1 with deputy defense secretary Patrick Shanahan in an acting capacity after Mattis resigned over policy differences and offered to stay in his post for two more months.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Trump was irked by the attention given to Mattis’ resignation letter, which implicitly criticised Trump’s foreign policies and his treatment of military allies after the president’s decision to pull troops out of Syria.

Trump announced Shanahan’s appointment in a tweet, calling the former Boeing Co executive “very talented”.

In a shock announcement on Wednesday (Dec 19), Trump said he was withdrawing US troops from Syria, a decision that upended American policy in the region.