Trump forces out Mattis on Jan 1, two months earlier than expected

President Donald Trump and Defense Secrertary Jim Mattis sit next to each other during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on June 21, 2018.
President Donald Trump and Defense Secrertary Jim Mattis sit next to each other during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on June 21, 2018. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will take over from Jim Mattis as acting secretary of defense.
Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will take over from Jim Mattis as acting secretary of defense.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
40 min ago
Updated
4 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 23) said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Jan 1 with deputy defense secretary Patrick Shanahan in an acting capacity after Mattis resigned over policy differences and offered to stay in his post for two more months. 

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Trump was irked by the attention given to Mattis’ resignation letter, which implicitly criticised Trump’s foreign policies and his treatment of military allies after the president’s decision to pull troops out of Syria. 

Trump announced Shanahan’s appointment in a tweet, calling the former Boeing Co executive “very talented”. 

In a shock announcement on Wednesday (Dec 19), Trump said he was withdrawing US troops from Syria, a decision that upended American policy in the region. 

Topics: 

Branded Content