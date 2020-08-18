Trump erupts angrily at Michelle Obama's convention takedown

MILWAUKEE (AFP) - President Donald Trump erupted angrily on Tuesday (Aug 18) after former first lady Michelle Obama said he was "in over his head" in a blistering speech at the Democratic convention.

Mrs Obama's keynote speech on the first night of the convention to nominate Mr Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate hammered at Mr Trump as a hapless, divisive leader who has not measured up to the challenge of taking on the Covid-19 pandemic and mass economic fallout.

Mr Trump waited until early on Tuesday to respond, launching a broadside that also attacked his predecessor Barack Obama and Mr Biden, who served as Mr Obama's vice-president for two terms.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Mr Trump wrote.

"Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement."

Mr Trump, who had been running on the strong US economy until the coronavirus shutdown pushed millions of people into unemployment, repeated assurances that the situation is rapidly improving.

"My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!" he tweeted.

Polls show Mr Biden currently ahead of Mr Trump in the Nov 3 election. The Republicans will have their convention to nominate Mr Trump for a second term next week.

