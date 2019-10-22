Trump equates house impeachment inquiry to a 'lynching' in tweet

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump invoked a tragic and violent aspect of the history of racism in America by calling the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats a lynching.

"So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching," Trump said in a tweet Tuesday (Oct 22).

Lynchings were extra-judicial murders of ethnic minorities, primarily African Americans, carried out by angry mobs, including such hate groups as the Ku Klux Klan, predominantly in the US South after the Civil War.

More than 4,700 lynchings occurred in the US between 1882 and 1968, with African Americans accounting for nearly three-quarters of the victims, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a civil rights organisation.

The comment represents some of Trump's harshest criticism to date of the impeachment inquiry, which he's assailed as a political witch hunt.

It may signal an attempt to appeal directly to his base, which so far has stuck with Trump, even as more moderate Republican lawmakers have expressed misgivings about his behaviour.

House Democrats are looking to advance the impeachment probe on Tuesday with testimony from the top US diplomat to Ukraine, who had warned it was "crazy" to withhold military aid in a bid to get dirt on the president's political rivals.

The investigation was prompted by a whistle-blower's complaint to the intelligence community inspector general that Trump may have been using his office and foreign policy to advance his own political career. It involved a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "look into" unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge Trump next year.

A summary of the call released by the White House confirmed the request, despite Trump's repeated reference to it as "a perfect call." Trump acknowledges ordering a halt to about US$400 million (S$545 million) in vital US military aid to Ukraine about a week before the call, which is seen by some as having added leverage to his request.