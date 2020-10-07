Trump doing 'extremely well,' no Covid-19 symptoms, says White House physician says

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump is doing "extremely well" and reporting no symptoms of Covid-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalised with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 6).

Sean Conley, a Navy commander, said a team of physicians met with the president on Tuesday morning.

"He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97 per cent," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"Overall he continues to do extremely well."