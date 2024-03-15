Trump documents case judge, weighing dismissal, muses on Biden parallels

FORT PIERCE, Florida - A federal judge referred to President Joe Biden’s handling of sensitive government records on March 14 as she considered whether to dismiss a criminal case against Donald Trump that charges him with illegally holding onto classified documents.

The remarks by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to her post by Trump, suggested that she was comparing the two incidents as she questioned whether Trump should have known he was breaking the law when he took boxes of sensitive records with him when his presidency ended in 2021.

“It’s uncontested that no former executive or former vice-president was exposed to criminal liability” other than Trump for allegedly mishandling sensitive government documents, Judge Cannon said, at a hearing to consider his arguments that the charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith should be dismissed.

The hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, was the latest legal gambit by Trump to try to derail the four criminal cases he faces while he campaigns as the Republican candidate challenging Biden in the Nov 5 US election.

Trump has argued that he is the victim of selective prosecution and is being targeted by Democrats as he seeks to regain the presidency.

A federal prosecutor in February said Mr Biden would not face criminal charges for knowingly keeping classified documents at an office and at home after he left the vice-presidency in 2017. Mike Pence, who served as vice-president under Trump, also was investigated but not charged for keeping classified documents at his Indiana home.

Federal prosecutors who have brought the 40-count indictment against Trump have said his conduct was different.

While Mr Biden and Mr Pence cooperated with investigators, prosecutors have said Trump discussed lying to those who were trying to recover the documents, and moved them around his Mar-a-Lago resort to prevent their discovery.

Some of those documents discussed national security issues including nuclear weapons capabilities and US vulnerability to military attack, according to prosecutors.

“Nothing remotely similar to this happened” when other high US officials allegedly mishandled sensitive government records, said Mr Jay Bratt, a prosecutor on the case.

Trump’s legal woes have not hampered his political prospects so far, and he clinched the Republican presidential nomination this week. On March 14, supporters rallied outside the courthouse, waving banners and cheering as a motorcade pulled into a secure entrance.

At the hearing, Judge Cannon seemed sceptical of several arguments that Trump’s lawyers have made in their efforts to dismiss the case.

Judge Cannon said that the issue of whether he was allowed to keep the documents because he had designated them as “personal” should be explored at trial, rather than used a reason to throw it out of court.

She also did not seem inclined to agree that the central charge against Trump - illegally retaining information related to US national defence - is improperly vague, as Trump’s lawyers have argued.

“That would be an extraordinary step,” the judge said.