Trump denies writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse claims as defamation trial nears end

NEW YORK - Donald Trump’s testimony in the writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case ended almost immediately after it began, with the former US president standing by his earlier testimony that Ms Carroll’s claim that he raped her was a hoax.

“100 per cent yes,” Trump told his lawyer Alina Habba in federal court in Manhattan, when asked if his comments in an October 2022 deposition in Ms Carroll’s case were accurate.

Earlier on Jan 25, Ms Carroll’s lawyers played videotaped excerpts from the deposition, in which Trump called the former Elle magazine advice columnist “mentally sick” and a “whack job,” and threatened to sue her.

“It’s a false accusation, never happened, never would happen,” Trump said in the deposition.

Ms Carroll, 80, is seeking at least US$10 million (S$13.4 million) over Trump’s June 2019 denials, when he was president, that he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Trump, 77, accused Ms Carroll of making up the rape to boost sales of her memoir.

In May 2023, another jury ordered Trump to pay Ms Carroll US$5 million over a similar denial in October 2022. He is appealing.

Trump spent only four minutes on the witness stand after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has overseen both trials, said he would not allow “do-overs by disappointed litigants” and let Trump revisit the first jury’s findings.

That jury concluded that Trump defamed Ms Carroll, and sexually abused her by inserting his fingers in her vagina, and Kaplan said those findings were binding in the current trial.

Ms Carroll’s case has become part of Trump’s campaign to retake the White House in the November election.

The Republican frontrunner has been shuttling between the courtroom and campaign stops while criticising Ms Carroll, the judge and the judicial process online and at press conferences.