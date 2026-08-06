Trump denies US munitions shortage, warns ‘leakers’ of jail time

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US President Donald Trump warned of punishment for those who say there’s a shortage of munitions.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump denied the US was running low on munitions, saying the country has “massive amounts” of them, while warning of punishment for those who say there’s a shortage.

Trump made the comments on social media hours after the Washington Post reported he had clashed with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over shortages of weapons such as long-range guided missiles and air-defence interceptors that threatened to limit his military options in the war with Iran.

Trump added on Truth Social that “defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history.”

He said “leakers” of supposed “treasonous statements” are being pursued, adding, “Long-term jail sentences will be sought!”

According to the Washington Post, Trump vented frustration with Hegseth on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting last week, saying he had been misled about munitions shortages.

Citing a source, the newspaper said shortages of key missiles and air-defence systems were among the reasons Trump called off strikes against Iran in recent days.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticised the story and said the incident never happened.

Trump has previously dismissed concerns about supplies.

Last week, he told the Wall Street Journal that the US has “far more munitions than anyone in the world.”

According to documents provided to Congress, the Pentagon’s US$67 billion (S$85.88 billion) request for emergency funding this fiscal year includes US$18.2 billion to replace the US’s most advanced Patriot interceptors, Navy Tomahawks and the Army’s high-altitude interceptor known as Thaad.

The request underscores concerns about weapons stockpiles as the US military attacks Iran and repels its drone and missile strikes against American bases in the region.

An initial analysis estimated the US Patriot interceptor inventory had fallen by about 55 per cent from its pre-conflict level.

Updated figures from late July incorporating subsequent fighting with Iran put the decline at roughly 65 per cent, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan policy research organisation. BLOOMBERG