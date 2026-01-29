Trump, Democrats make some progress in talks to avert shutdown

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Democrats have insisted that Republicans remove from the massive spending Bill a long-term funding for Homeland Security.

WASHINGTON - Talks between top Senate Democrats and the Trump administration aimed at averting a government shutdown have moved closer to Democrats’ demands, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

No deal has yet been reached, the person said late on Jan 28 . Without an agreement, government funding will lapse on Jan 31 for much of the federal government, including the Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has insisted that Republicans agree to remove long-term Homeland Security funding from a massive spending Bill to keep the government open past Jan 30 .

Some senators in both parties have said they could support a short-term stopgap measure for Homeland Security funding to give both sides more time to discuss potential restrictions on immigration enforcement operations, following the killing this month of two US citizens in Minneapolis by federal agents.

Mr Schumer and other Democrats have proposed a range of revisions, including requiring officers to forgo masks, wear body cameras and obtain warrants before entering homes. They have also called for an end to immigration sweeps.

The Senate is set to hold the first procedural vote on the spending package at 11.30am on Jan 29 . Any single senator could trigger a brief government shutdown through procedural action.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Jan 28 did not rule out splitting up the spending package to try and avert a shutdown, saying he wanted to preserve “optionality”. He made it clear, however, that he preferred keeping the package together and pointed out that many changes would have to pass the US House, where passage remains uncertain, and the chamber is in recess this week.

Mr Thune has told reporters that any breakthrough depended on negotiations between Democrats and the White House.

Some conservative House Republicans have said they would make demands of their own if Democrats receive concessions intended to rein in aggressive tactics by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol in Minnesota and other states.

The New York Times reported that Mr Schumer and President Donald Trump were moving closer to a deal that would include splitting off the Homeland Security funding.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment made early on Jan 29 .