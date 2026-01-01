Trump delays higher tariffs on some imported furniture items

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has delayed steeper US tariffs on some imported furniture items for a year, ordering the postponement shortly before the tariffs were due to take effect on Jan 1 .

The increase had been planned under an earlier tranche of sector-specific tariffs imposed by Mr Trump, part of a slate of duties he has rolled out since returning to the White House.

But with US households feeling the pinch from elevated costs of living, Mr Trump late on Dec 31 pushed the planned tariffs – 30 per cent on certain upholstered furniture and 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and vanities – to Jan 1, 2027.

“Given the ongoing productive negotiations regarding the imports of wood products, the President is delaying the tariff increase to allow for further negotiations to occur with other countries,” the White House said in a statement announcing the move.

Mr Trump’s tariffs in 2025 affected goods ranging from steel to autos, and more investigations – that could lead to new levies – are under way.

In October, a 10 per cent duty on imported softwood timber and lumber came into effect, along with a 25 per cent duty on certain upholstered furniture and kitchen cabinets.

These tariffs were justified by the Trump administration as a means to boost US industries and protect national security.

The higher rates originally set to take effect on Jan 1 would have impacted imports from countries such as Vietnam and China, which have been key suppliers of imported furniture to the United States.