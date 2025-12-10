Trump defends economic record at Pennsylvania rally amid frustration over rising prices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump took credit for bringing down petrol and energy costs and the price of eggs.

MOUNT POCONO, Pennsylvania – US President Donald Trump tried to reassure Americans that the US economy was healthy at a campaign-style rally on Dec 9 as Republicans brace for a tough fight to hold control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

Speaking at a Mount Pocono casino in north-eastern Pennsylvania, Mr Trump argued that his economic policies, including his imposition of widespread tariffs on imports, are creating jobs, boosting the stock market and attracting increased investment into the United States.

“I have no higher priority than making America affordable again ,” Mr Trump said.

Government data shows that job growth has slowed during Mr Trump’s second term, unemployment has risen to its highest level in four years and consumer prices remain high. Overall, the economy’s growth has rebounded somewhat after it contracted during the first few months of the year.

Mr Trump took credit for bringing down petrol and energy costs and the price of eggs. He was quick to blame his predecessor in the White House, Democrat Joe Biden, for high prices on other goods even though he has now been in office for almost a year.

Some attendees carried placards that read: “Lower Prices” and “Bigger Pay Cheques ”.

Mr Trump suggested, as he has before, that the Democrats were manufacturing a cost of living crisis for political gain. But he also said he agreed that “prices are too high”.

And he signalled it might take time for Americans to feel the effects of his policies.

“We have a long time,” Mr Trump said, pointing out that he still had three years remaining in his term.

The President’s lengthy remarks were short on details on cutting costs and frequently veered off-subject into other areas such as transgender rights, Somali migrants in Minnesota, wind turbines and deadly electric fencing on the North Korean border.

Mr Trump, in an excerpt from an interview with Politico released on Dec 9 , was asked what grade he would give the economy. “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus,” he replied.

Economic relief slow to land

Mr Trump’s approval rating edged up to 41 per cent in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll as he rolled back some tariffs on food imports and spoke more about combating inflation.

But his approval rating on his performance on the cost of living was just 31 per cent.

After touching a four-year low of 2.3 per cent in April, annual inflation has been grinding higher since. In September – the most recent data available – the Consumer Price Index was up 3.0 per cent year-on-year, the highest since January and more than at any time during Mr Trump’s first term.

Still, the inflation impact from Mr Trump’s tariffs has not been as significant as many economists had predicted early in his term, with the cost of the import taxes spread among foreign producers, goods importers and end users, including consumers.

While Mr Trump was quick on Dec 9 to point to the declines in egg and petrol prices from recent peaks, prices are rising for other items, including nearly 15 per cent for beef, 7 per cent for bananas and more than 20 per cent for coffee, according to recent government data.

Petrol has been down 30 to 50 cents a gallon at times in 2025 compared with 2024, but the current price is now just a few cents less.

The rally was held in Pennsylvania’s 8th District, a competitive area that Republicans see as critical to maintaining their majorities in Congress in 2026. Mr Trump and his Cabinet plan more such events around the country in 2026 .

Ahead of Mr Trump’s remarks, several local residents at the casino expressed frustration over the cost of groceries and other staples.

“Prices are up 20 to 30 per cent under Trump,” said Mr Robert Stewart, 70, who described himself as an independent and had come to the casino to gamble.

“Trump is totally in this thing just for himself, and it is a shame,” he said, adding that he will not vote for any Republican tied to Mr Trump in the midterms.

Mr Bob Guarini, 56, a Republican attending the rally, said his community was “feeling the pain” from high prices. Still, he thought Mr Trump’s policies were improving things.

“He has to keep showing the progress that prices are going down,” Mr Guarini said. REUTERS