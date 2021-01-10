Trump decision to skip inauguration a good thing, says Biden

WILMINGTON • US President-elect Joe Biden welcomed Mr Donald Trump's announcement that he will not attend the Jan 20 inauguration, calling it a "good thing".

"I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration," Mr Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

"One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on," Mr Biden said.

"It's a good thing, him not showing up. He's been an embarrassment to the country," Mr Biden pointed out.

"He's not fit to serve," he added of Mr Trump, who is facing a possibility of being impeached this week for inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol in Washington last Wednesday.

"He exceeded even my worst notions about him," Mr Biden said.

"He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America."

Mr Biden added that Vice-President Mike Pence would be welcome at his inauguration.

Mr Biden's remarks came after Mr Trump tweeted earlier on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on Jan 20," he said.

It remains unclear if Mr Pence will attend the ceremony, which is expected to take place under heightened security after the deadly siege of the Capitol last week and with heavy precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Pence has signalled his willingness to attend, an administration source said, but added that he had yet to receive a formal invitation.

Only three presidents have skipped their successor's swearing-in: John Adams in 1801; his son John Quincy Adams in 1829; and Andrew Johnson, a Democrat who sat out the 1869 inauguration of Republican Ulysses S. Grant.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES