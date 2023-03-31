Trump critics fear indictment will boost reelection bid

WASHINGTON - Mr Donald Trump’s adversaries have long called for him to face criminal charges but some fear the first-ever prosecution of a former US president could be a loser that undermines more consequential cases.

On Thursday, a New York grand jury voted to indict the twice-impeached Republican leader, who is running again for president, over a US$130,000 (S$173,000) hush money scheme to silence a porn star shopping her story of a tryst with him in 2006.

Trump supporters and critics alike have voiced doubts over the legal merits of the case, which turns on whether the payment to Ms Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election counted as an illicit contribution to his campaign.

Washington-watchers are focused on the effect the charges could have on Mr Trump’s third bid for the White House, and in particular on the reaction of his likely opponents for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Detractors worry that if Mr Trump were cleared in a campaign-finance case similar to the prosecution that Democrat John Edwards defeated in 2012, it could make it easier to cast any future indictment as a “witch hunt.”

The charges will also likely juice turnout among Mr Trump’s base, say analysts, catapulting him to victory in the nomination race, known as the presidential primary.

Long before the indictment vote, Mr Ron DeSantis, Mr Trump’s biggest likely challenger for the nod, was already criticising the case while being careful to repeat its most salacious details, joking that he didn’t “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star.”

‘In-kind gift’

The veiled swipe triggered an immediate backlash from Team Trump, with the ex-president himself insinuating, without evidence, that the Florida governor may soon face sexual misconduct allegations from an underage man.

The smear was not taken seriously, demonstrating that it is possible for Mr Trump’s opponents to needle him and live to tell the tale. But don’t expect a stampede of Republicans to follow suit.

Mr Nicholas Creel, a political analyst at Georgia College and State University, said Mr Trump’s base in the “Grand Old Party” (GOP) was “simply too bought-in” to abandon him.

“Even now, we see Trump’s Republican competitors, such as former vice-president Pence, actively defending him in this scandal instead of using it to attack him for his own gain,” he told AFP.

“This indicates that Trump’s GOP rivals fully understand how his base has an unshakable cult-like devotion to him, one that isn’t letting up any time soon.”

That fealty has been exemplified by the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, which has reprised the role it assumed during Mr Trump’s presidency as his unstinting rearguard.