Trump congratulates self on US jobs report

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump on Friday (June 5) sent a tweet taking credit for a stunning US jobs report that showed the country's unemployment rate dropped during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, and then announced he would hold a news conference at 10am on the topic.

"Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!" Mr Trump wrote within minutes of the government releasing the employment report for May.

The Labour Department's closely watched monthly report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3 per cent last month from 14.7 per cent in April.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

The report flew in the face of expectations that the unemployment rate would come close to 20 per cent in May, after millions of laid-off workers filed for jobless benefits.

"It's a stupendous number. It's joyous, let's call it like it is. The Market was right. It's stunning!" Mr Trump also tweeted.