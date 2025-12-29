US struck ‘big facility’ inside Venezuela, says Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said the United States had struck a “big facility” in Venezuela as part of its campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations there, though it was unclear what target he was referring to.

In an interview on Dec 26 with Mr John Catsimatidis, a Republican Trump supporter who owns WABC radio in New York, Mr Trump discussed bombing boats the administration has alleged are carrying drugs.

“They have a big plant, or a big facility where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s remarks.

If the US strike were confirmed, it would mark the first attack on land in Venezuela since Mr Trump starting ramping up pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro with attacks on boats in the region and a blockade to disrupt the country’s oil exports .

Mr Trump has warned for weeks that he is ready to expand the military campaign by striking targets on land. BLOOMBERG