Trump chooses Army Lt-Gen Joshua Rudd to head NSA, Cyber Command
- Donald Trump nominated Lt-Gen Joshua Rudd as director of the National Security Agency and head of US Cyber Command.
- Lt-Gen Rudd, currently at the Indo-Pacific Command, would also be elevated to general in the new role.
- The NSA focuses on signals intelligence and cyberespionage, while Cyber Command is the Pentagon's top cyberwarfare unit.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump nominated Lieutenant-General Joshua Rudd, the deputy commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, as director of the National Security Agency and head of the US Cyber Command, the Pentagon said on Dec 18 in a statement.
A former Special Forces officer from South Carolina, Lt-Gen Rudd would be elevated to general.
He currently serves as the No. 2 at the US military's Indo-Pacific Command, which is responsible for US forces in the greater Pacific region.
The NSA, which focuses on signals intelligence and cyberespionage, is one of the world’s most powerful surveillance agencies and absorbs gargantuan quantities of data through electronic intercepts and spyware.
Cyber Command is the Pentagon’s top cyberwarfare unit and focuses both on hacking and defending military networks against foreign spies and saboteurs.
In a “dual hat” arrangement that dates back to 2010, the NSA director also oversees Cyber Command.
Lt-Gen Rudd did not return messages seeking comment.
The NSA referred questions to the White House.
Cyber Command did not immediately return a message seeking comment. REUTERS