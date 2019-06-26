Trump: China wants deal because economy 'going down the tubes'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (June 26) that China wants a trade deal with the United States because its economy is weakening.

"China's economy is going down the tubes - they want to make a deal," Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox Business News.

Asked about the movement of companies from China to Vietnam to avoid US tariffs, Mr Trump called it an “interesting” situation and said the US was in discussions with Hanoi.

“A lot of companies are moving to Vietnam, but Vietnam takes advantage of us even worse than China,” he said in the interview. “It’s almost the single worst abuser of everybody.”

This story is developing.