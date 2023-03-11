Trump cannot exclude Access Hollywood tape from rape accuser’s trial

NEW YORK - A US judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump’s effort to exclude an Access Hollywood tape of him making vulgar comments about women from a defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who says the former president raped her in the mid-1990s.

Ms Carroll sought to introduce an excerpt from the tape, which was recorded in 2005 and where Mr Trump boasted about forcing himself on women, as evidence that Mr Trump had a propensity for sexual assaults comparable to hers.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said that while propensity evidence is ordinarily not admissible, a reasonable jury could find that Mr Trump admitted in the tape “that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so.”

Mr Trump has denied raping Ms Carroll. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ms Carroll’s lawyers, through a spokesman, declined to comment.

The 23-page decision came in the first of Ms Carroll’s two defamation lawsuits over her alleged encounter with Mr Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Ms Carroll sued Mr Trump in 2019 after he told a reporter at the White House that he did not know Ms Carroll, that she was not his type, and that she made up the rape claim to sell her memoir. She sued again in 2022 after Mr Trump repeated his denials online.

In the Access Hollywood excerpt, Mr Trump graphically described his unsuccessful attempt to have a sexual encounter with a married woman, and described himself as being attracted to beautiful women.

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Mr Trump said. “Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything.”

The tape was released in October 2016 and threatened to upend Mr Trump’s White House run. He defeated Hillary Clinton the following month to become president.