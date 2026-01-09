Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela after cooperation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump had said on Jan 4 that a second strike on Venezuela is possible if the government does not cooperate.

US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled a second wave of attacks on Venezuela following cooperation from the South American nation.

The president said on Jan 9 that Venezuela was releasing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of “seeking peace”, following last week’s dramatic US military operation that resulted in the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro .

“This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purpose,” his post added.

Mr Trump’s comments come hours after he indicated in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” programme that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was coming to Washington next week, after previously dismissing the idea of working with her, saying that “she doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country”.

The Republican president, however, had told the New York Times on Jan 7 that the US was “getting along very well” with the Venezuelan government, led by acting interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

During the Fox interview, Mr Trump also said he would meet oil executives at the White House on Jan 9 and that the oil companies would spend at least US$100 billion ( S$128.70 billion ) in Venezuela, which he repeated in his Truth Social post. REUTERS