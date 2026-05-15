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Trump bought Nvidia, Boeing, and Microsoft in flurry of transactions

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In the first quarter of 2026, US President Trump bought as much as US$5 million each in companies including Nvidia, Oracle and more.

In the first quarter of 2026, US President Trump bought as much as US$5 million each in companies including Nvidia, Oracle and more.

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US President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosures show that he made a slew of stock and bond purchases with major American companies in the first quarter of 2026, totalling in the tens of millions of dollars and possibly more. 

The transactions, spelt out in a pair of documents filed with the US Office of Government Ethics that total more than 100 pages, list purchases and sales in broad ranges. In the first quarter, Mr Trump bought as much as US$5 million (S$6.4 million) each in companies including Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, Boeing, and Costco Wholesale, according to the documents posted on May 14.  

It is not clear how many of the transactions involve equities. Unlike transaction reports that members of Congress file, Mr Trump does not have to specify the class of the asset he is trading. 

The biggest sales came on Feb 10, when Mr Trump unloaded holdings in three tech firms: Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, in amounts between US$5 million and US$25 million. He also sold a stake in a Vanguard ETF in January worth at least US$5 million. 

Unlike his predecessors, Mr Trump did not divest or move his assets into a blind trust with an independent overseer. His sprawling business empire is managed by two of his sons and operates in several areas that intersect with presidential policy. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.