Trump blasts media, Democrats over report he disparaged US troops

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sept 6) again defended his support for American troops while others in his administration rallied around him after reports that Mr Trump had disparaged fallen US soldiers in Europe and declined to visit an American cemetery during a 2018 trip to France.

The Atlantic magazine reported on Thursday that Mr Trump referred to Marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as"losers" and declined to visit their graves in November 2018 because of concern the rain that day would mess up his hair, an account the President denied on Thursday and again on Sunday said was false.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Mr Trump subsequently spent the free time selecting artwork to remove from the US ambassador's residence and send back to the White House.

Representatives for the White House had no immediate comment on the Bloomberg report, which cited several people familiar with the episode. Reuters could not confirm the report.

Mr Trump, a Republican who is seeking re-election in part on his vocal support of the US military, blasted Democrats and the news media on Sunday, tweeting: "They will say anything, like their recent lies about me and the Military, and hope that it sticks... But #MAGA gets it!" referring to his supporters who back his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Democratic former vice-president Joe Biden, who is challenging Mr Trump in the Nov 3 presidential election, called Mr Trump's comments about the fallen soldiers "a disgrace" if true.

US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie on Sunday echoed remarks last week by US Defence Secretary Mark Esper telling CNN's State of the Union that Mr Trump respected the troops and that he had never heard the President disparage US military members or veterans.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also backed Mr Trump's support of the military.

"The President has always been 100 per cent supportive of the military," Mr Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

Related Story US presidential election about emotional choices, not just policy issues