Trump, Biden win Michigan primaries, but Democrats mount Gaza protest vote

MICHIGAN – United States President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan on Feb 27, but a protest vote by Democrats angry over his support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza exceeded organisers’ expectations.

Donald Trump won the state’s Republican presidential primary by a large margin, strengthening his grip on the party’s White House nomination as Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival, came in a distant second.

Although Mr Biden and Republican former President Trump had been expected to easily win their separate party primaries, the vote count for both was being closely watched for signs of wavering support.

In Michigan, home to a large Arab American constituency, Democratic voters had been urged to mark their primary ballots as “uncommitted” on Feb 27 in protest at Biden’s Gaza policy.

With almost half of Democratic votes counted, the number of “uncommitted” voters was more than 58,000, according to Edison Research, far exceeding the target of 10,000 that protest organizers had hoped for.

Many in Michigan’s Arab American community who backed Mr Biden in 2020 are angry, as are some progressive Democrats, over his support for Israel’s offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

“Our movement emerged victorious tonight and massively surpassed our expectations. Tens of thousands of Michigan Democrats, many of whom voted for Biden in 2020, are uncommitted to his re-election due to the war in Gaza,” said the Listen to Michigan campaign, which had urged people to vote “uncommitted”.

Campaign organizers vowed to take what they called their anti-war agenda to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Michigan pollster Bernie Porn said it remained to be seen how big of an issue the Middle East would be for Mr Biden in November 2024, when the situation could look different.

In a statement late on Feb 27, Mr Biden said: “I want to thank every Michigander who made their voice heard today. Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great.”

The statement made no mention of Gaza or the “uncommitted” vote.

“Donald Trump is threatening to drag us even further into the past as he pursues revenge and retribution,” Mr Biden said.

Partial returns showed Mr Biden and former president Trump with solid overall leads.

With nearly half the estimated Democratic vote counted, Mr Biden had 80 per cent support, with “uncommitted” getting 13 per cent.

With 58 per cent of the estimated Republican vote counted, Trump had 67 per cent support to Ms Haley’s 27 per cent, Edison Research said.

Michigan routinely offers an “uncommitted” option as a way of questioning whether a named candidate has the support of the party’s base. It could not be determined how many of those votes were protesting Biden’s Gaza policy.

When former Democratic President Barack Obama ran for re-election in 2012, he faced about 21,000 “uncommitted” voters in Michigan’s primary that year.

Mr Biden faced substantially more.