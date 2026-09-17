Trump bans Canadian goods from US government purchases

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The White House criticised Canada for its barriers to US companies seeking access to the Canadian government market through a “Buy Canadian” policy.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump directed agencies to remove Canadian goods from government contracts, executing an earlier threat as tensions between the two countries flare.

In a presidential memorandum, the White House criticised Canada for its barriers to US companies seeking access to the Canadian government market through a “Buy Canadian” policy.

The order is the latest escalation by Trump in a trade fight that ramped up over the summer, as tit-for-tat tariff measures between the US and Canada followed the last-minute collapse of a trade truce in August.

The procurement order comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered to make Canada an “associate member” during a speech on Sept 16 . Trump criticised the proposal, calling it potentially a “hostile act” and threatened more tariffs on European goods or to “stop trading with Europe on many things”.

Trump signalled he would cut Canadian goods from US government purchases in a social media post earlier in September , “unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies”.

At the time, Trump said the Canadian goods and services sold under the so-called Multiple Award Schedule are worth more than US$50 billion (S$63.9 billion) each year.

A senior administration official later clarified that although the White House calculates the US procurement market at that amount, Canadian companies do not always account for all of it. BLOOMBERG