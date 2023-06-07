Trump backer-turned-critic Chris Christie makes White House run official

WASHINGTON - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign, joining a growing Republican field led by former president Donald Trump.

Mr Christie, who served as an adviser to Trump’s successful 2016 campaign but has since become a vocal critic over his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, filed paperwork declaring his candidacy.

He is scheduled to announce his White House bid later on Tuesday at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A former federal prosecutor, Mr Christie, 60, has argued he is the only potential rival with the skills and willingness to attack Trump directly.

Mr Christie has not fared well in public opinion polling thus far, however. He netted just 1 per cent support from potential Republican primary voters in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May, compared to Trump’s 49 per cent support and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 19 per cent support.

Other Republicans seeking to challenge President Joe Biden include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and US Senator Tim Scott.

Former vice-president Mike Pence is set to enter the race on Wednesday.

Mr Christie ran for president in 2016 but ended his bid after a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary and became the first major party figure to throw his support behind Trump.

He since has urged Republicans to disavow Trump’s assertions about the 2020 election and told reporters he would not vote for Trump in 2024, even if Trump won the nomination.

That strategy may entice Republican voters who are ready to move past Trump, but it remains unclear whether any Republican can prevail without the support of Trump’s still-loyal base.

As an underdog, Mr Christie could end up playing the role of spoiler, a position he found himself occupying in 2016, when his dissection of US Senator Marco Rubio at a debate days before Mr Christie dropped out of the race blunted Mr Rubio’s momentum.