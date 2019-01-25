Trump-backed measure to end shutdown fails in US Senate

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The latest proposal backed by President Donald Trump to end the government shutdown - which would reopen federal agencies and provide US$5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion) for a border wall - failed Thursday in the US Senate.

The measure did not get the 60 votes needed in the 100-member upper chamber of Congress to advance.

A Democratic proposal, up for a vote later on, was also expected to fail.

The shutdown is now in its 34th day, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers left unpaid across the country and in US installations abroad - and the knock-on effects affecting millions more.

