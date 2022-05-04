Trump-backed candidate wins Republican nomination for Ohio US Senate seat

CINCINNATI, OHIO (REUTERS) - Mr J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate who is backed by former president Donald Trump, won his Ohio primary on Tuesday (May 3), Edison Research projected, in an early test of Mr Trump's sway over his party as he eyes a possible White House run in 2024.

Mr Trump upended the Ohio race last month by endorsing Mr Vance, an author and venture capitalist, ahead of the Nov 8 congressional elections, catapulting him ahead of former state treasurer Josh Mandel.

With about 68 per cent of expected ballots counted, Mr Vance led the Republican field with 32 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Mandel with 24 per cent and state lawmaker Matt Dolan with 22 per cent, according to Edison Research.

While Mr Vance’s victory is a sign of Mr Trump’s endorsement power, every other major candidate besides Mr Dolan had lobbied hard for Mr Trump’s support while advocating for his policies and parroting his lies about fraud in the 2020 election.

“It was a big night for Trumpism in the Ohio Republican Party. Not just in Vance’s win but in a field that was dominated by candidates trying to out-Trump each other,” said University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven.

“It was still a close race. He wasn’t able to shut this race down with a simple wave of his magic wand.”

Mr Vance, author of the “Hillbilly Elegy” book and a former Trump critic, will face Democratic US Representative Tim Ryan, who won his Senate primary as had been expected.

“I have absolutely gotta thank the 45th, the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Mr Vance told the crowd at his primary night party in Cincinnati.

Mr Trump has not announced his plans for 2024, but he regularly hints at his political rallies that he intends to mount another presidential campaign.

Mr Ryan, who ran a brief presidential campaign in 2020, has focused his campaign on working-class voters, which has included taking a hardline on China and courting Trump supporters.

“I want us to be the manufacturing powerhouse of the world. I want us to help this country leapfrog China,” Mr Ryan told a gathering of supporters after sealing the nomination. “We can do it by coming together.”

Mr Vance led the field in almost all the counties where most ballots had been counted, from deeply conservative rural counties to suburban areas that could be crucial to his hopes of beating Mr Ryan. Mr Vance’s lead was especially wide in places such as Clermont County, a suburb of Cincinnati, where he led Mr Mandel 35 per cent to 22 per cent with almost all expected ballots counted.

Mr Vance also had a commanding lead in rural Athens County in southern Ohio, one of the state’s few counties won by Mr Biden in 2020.

Non-partisan election analysts favour Republicans’ chances of winning the final matchup to keep the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman.

A rematch between two Democratic rivals for a US House seat was also on the ballot in Ohio on Tuesday, while voters in Indiana also cast primary ballots.

Tuesday’s contests kicked off a series of critical nominating contests in the coming weeks, including primaries in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia.