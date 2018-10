WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor - the highest US military award - to Vietnam War veteran Sergeant Major John L. Canley on Wednesday (Sept 17).

Sergeant Canley is credited with jumping in front of an oncoming tank to save a wounded comrade during the Battle of Hue City.

Mr Trump said Sergeant Canley has been been described by his fellow Marines as "larger than life" and "beyond the reach of death".