Trump authorises sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 11) issued an executive order authorising sanctions against individuals involved in an International Criminal Court investigation into whether US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

A senior Trump administration official, without providing details, said the ICC investigation is "being pushed forward by an organisation of dubious integrity", and accused Russia of having a role.

The order authorises Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block assets in the US of ICC employees involved in the probe, the official said.

It also authorises Mr Pompeo to block entry into the US of these individuals.

Mr Trump has repeatedly assailed the ICC, which is based in the Hague and set up to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It has jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities itself.

The US action is the latest under Mr Trump taking aim at an international body. Mr Trump, who has promoted an "America First" policy during his presidency, last month said he would end the US relationship with the World Health Organisation.

Afghanistan is a member of the ICC, though Kabul has argued that any war crime should be prosecuted locally.

The US government has never been a member of the court, established in 2002. The Trump administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees a year ago.

"The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.

"The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners," Ms McEnany added.

The ICC decided to investigate after prosecutors' preliminary examination in 2017 found reasonable grounds to believe war crimes were committed in Afghanistan and that the ICC has jurisdiction.

The senior administration official, describing the order to a group of reporters on a conference call, said the directive authorises sanctions against any individual directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate US personnel without American consent.

The official said the probe threatens to infringe on American sovereignty and that while the ICC was established to provide accountability, "in practice the court is an unaccountable, ineffective and out-of-control international bureaucracy that threatens American service members and intelligence officers and those of our allies".

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taleban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA.

"We have reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the ICC's office of prosecutor, calling into question the integrity of this investigation into American personnel. We are concerned that Russia may be manipulating the ICC by encouraging these allegations into US personnel," the US official said.