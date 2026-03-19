Trump attends return of US aircrew killed in Iran war crash

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US President Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, on March 18.

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DOVER, United States – US President Donald Trump attended the return on March 18 of six crew members killed when their refuelling aircraft crashed during the Iran war.

It was the second time since the start of the conflict that Mr Trump has travelled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of US troops are returned to American soil.

The KC-135 plane crashed in western Iraq on March 12 , bringing the number of US troops killed in the joint US-Israeli operation to at least 13. A second aircraft damaged in the incident landed safely.

“Their courage will never be forgotten,” the White House said on social media platform X after the event, which was closed to the media at the request of the families.

Mr Trump, wearing a black overcoat, saluted as flag-draped coffins were removed from the back of a transport plane, according to photographs released by the White House said.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and top US military officer Dan Caine accompanied Mr Trump, who did not comment to reporters.

On the previous transfer on March 7, Mr Trump attended the return of six troops killed when a drone struck a key US command centre in Kuwait on the second day of the war.

The “dignified transfer” of bodies of American service members is one of the most solemn duties undertaken by a US president.

But Mr Trump faced criticism, including from some Republicans, for wearing a white “USA” baseball cap to the first event.

At the time, the White House accused Mr Trump’s critics of “disgustingly playing partisan politics”.

The Middle East war shows no signs of abating, with Mr Trump giving mixed messages over the goals and likely length of the sweeping US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Tehran has replied by launching missile and drone attacks against several Gulf nations and effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, causing global oil prices to soar. AFP