Trump asks US Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot ban

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that would bar him from the presidential ballot in Colorado, setting up a historic showdown over whether his role in the Jan 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol disqualifies him from office.

Trump urged the high court in an appeal filed on Jan 3 to declare that he did not take part in an insurrection by trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a push that culminated with the assault on the US Capitol.

The Colorado Supreme Court declared him ineligible to reclaim the White House because of his efforts to reverse Mr Joe Biden’s win. The decision was the first ever to invoke the Constitution’s insurrection clause against an ex-president.

Trump told the Supreme Court the issues were of the “utmost importance”, according to a copy of the filing viewed by Bloomberg.

“The Colorado Supreme Court decision would unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters in Colorado and likely be used as a template to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide,” he argued.

The appeal marks a pivotal moment in the unprecedented national drama over Trump’s candidacy. A Supreme Court decision to grant review and back Trump could end efforts around the country to remove him from the ballot.

A ruling against Trump could fuel that drive and raise new questions about the viability of his candidacy.

Colorado is one of two states where Trump has been declared ineligible. Maine’s top election official invoked similar reasoning on Thursday to block him from the primary ballot there. Other states, including California on Dec 28, have said the ex-president can run.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has faced dozens of lawsuits across the country claiming he’s ineligible for another term in the White House under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

That provision, enacted shortly after the Civil War, says that a person who took an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” is ineligible to hold office again.

Trump told the Supreme Court that the events of Jan 6 “were not ‘insurrection’”.

“‘Insurrection’ as understood at the time of the passage of the Fourteenth Amendment meant the taking up of arms and waging war upon the United States,” his lawyers argued in the filing.

The filing was not immediately available on the Supreme Court website.