Trump asks Palm Beach to let him stay full-time at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Florida (BLOOMBERG) - Donald Trump should be allowed to live at Mar-a-Lago because he's an employee of his private club, an attorney for the former president told officials in Palm Beach on Tuesday (Feb 9).

Trump relocated to Mar-a-Lago after departing the White House, drawing complaints from local residents who argue he shouldn't be allowed to live there permanently because of zoning rules. The real estate developer turned politician converted the property from a residence into a club in 1993.

The Town Council in Palm Beach took up the issue on Tuesday. Trump attorney John Marion argued that as president of the club, Trump meets the definition of a "bona fide" employee.

Employees, unlike guests, are permitted to live on the grounds.

"He is very active on the property," Marion said. "This guy, as he wanders the property, is like the mayor of Mar-a-Lago." The town council's attorney, John "Skip" Randolph, has advised the council to allow Trump to stay. Town Council President Maggie Zeidman said she didn't think there was anything that should prevent him from living in his owner suite.

The council is scheduled to revisit the issue in April.