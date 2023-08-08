Trump argues proposed limits on 2020 election case evidence violate free speech

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s lawyers told a federal judge on Monday that strictly limiting the public release of evidence ahead of his 2020 election trial, saying it would violate his free speech rights under the Constitution.

Prosecutors, in asking for the protective order, argued that Trump could otherwise improperly disclose confidential evidence before trial.

Trump’s attorneys, in a 29-page filing to US District Court in Washington on Monday, did not directly address the assertion of potential witness intimidation.

They did acknowledge that some court documents should be shielded from the public, such as materials from the grand jury investigation that led to last week’s indictment accusing Trump of orchestrating a plot to overturn his 2020 election loss.

“However, the need to protect that information does not require a blanket gag order over all documents produced by the government,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the court papers.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights,” Trump’s attorneys said, referring to the right of free speech guaranteed by the US Constitution.

In a reply brief filed late on Monday, prosecutors said that since they had asked for the protective order, Trump’s attorneys had discussed the case on major US television networks. Prosecutors said Trump had a “plan to litigate this case in the media.”

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. It was the third criminal case brought against Trump so far this year.

At his arraignment on Thursday, Trump swore to not intimidate witnesses or communicate with them about the case without legal counsel present.

Prosecutors on Friday, in their request for a protective order from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, pointed to a post from Trump on his Truth Social site that said, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

Prosecutors said the post could suggest that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, might try to intimidate witnesses.

Under a process known as discovery, prosecutors must provide defendants with the evidence against them so they can prepare a defense. Prosecutors in their Friday filing said they are prepared to provide Trump with a “substantial amount” of evidence once a protective order is issued.

Ms Chutkan has said she may hold a hearing on the matter.