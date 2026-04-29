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Trump approval sinks to record low as war with Iran drives cost-of-living concerns

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U.S. President Donald Trump attends an arrival ceremony for Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump's approval rating fell as Americans increasingly soured on his handling of the cost of living and the war with Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to the lowest level of his current term, as Americans increasingly soured on his handling of the cost of living and an unpopular war with Iran, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The four-day poll completed on April 27 showed 34 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Trump's performance in the White House, down from 36 per cent in a prior Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted from April 15 to 20.

The majority of responses were gathered prior to the shooting on the night on April 25 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where Mr Trump was due to speak. Federal prosecutors have charged the accused shooter with attempting to assassinate the president.

Mr Trump's standing with the US public has trended lower since taking office in January 2025, when 47 per cent of Americans gave him a thumbs-up.

His popularity has taken a beating since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb 28 that has led to a surge in gasoline prices. Only 22 per cent of poll respondents approved of Mr Trump's performance on the cost of living, down from 25 per cent in the prior Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The survey, which was conducted nationwide and online, gathered responses from 1,014 US adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.