Trump appoints ‘devoted fan’ Katie Zacharia as press secretary

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Conservative commentator Katie Zacharia will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Oct 9 announced the appointment of conservative commentator Katie Zacharia as his new White House press secretary, praising her as a loyal supporter.

“She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA,” he added, referring to his Make America Great Again movement.

Zacharia, a lawyer and communications adviser to Trump’s media company, will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August after becoming one of the most prominent public faces of his second administration.

Trump hailed his new spokeswoman’s credentials, including her work for his presidential campaigns, and said he was confident she would enjoy a good relationship with the White House press corps.

Zacharia, in a post on X, thanked Trump for the “distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary”.

Trump’s “confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country”, she wrote.

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this administration is making every single day.”

Zacharia currently serves as a senior communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates the President’s Truth Social platform.

Trump described her work at his company as “outstanding”.

A frequent commentator on conservative television networks including Fox News and Newsmax, Zacharia previously served a brief stint as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees US immigration enforcement.

High-profile role

She joined the department under then-secretary Kristi Noem earlier in 2026, but left after around two months, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Zacharia, who lives in California, has also worked with Fix California, a conservative advocacy group founded by Richard Grenell, a long-time Trump ally and one of his special presidential envoys.

According to CNBC, she serves as general counsel for the organisation, which seeks to advance conservative political causes in the Democratic-leaning state.

A graduate of Pepperdine University’s law school, Zacharia began her career in Republican politics, working as an intern for the Republican National Committee in 2006, CNN reported.

Trump sought advice from several allies and advisers , including Leavitt, before deciding to offer Zacharia the position, according to CNN.

Her appointment fills one of the White House’s most visible positions, with the press secretary responsible for briefing journalists, fielding questions about administration policies and serving as a chief public defender of the president.

Leavitt, who took up the position when Trump returned to power in January 2025, became the youngest White House press secretary in US history at 27.

A staunch Trump loyalist who previously served as press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign, she left the administration in late August following the birth of her second child.

Fox News announced this week that Leavitt would join the conservative network as an on-air contributor beginning in November.

Trump praised his outgoing spokeswoman, saying she had done a “fantastic job” in the role. AFP