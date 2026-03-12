Trump appoints Charlie Kirk’s widow to Air Force Academy board

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has appointed the widow of assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk to the US Air Force Academy advisory board, US media reported on March 11.

Mr Kirk, a staunch Trump ally, was shot dead aged 31 at an event on a college campus last September, sparking an outpouring of grief among conservatives.

“President Trump made the perfect choice in appointing Erika Kirk to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told USA Today.

The board provides advice and recommendations on the running of the US Air Force Academy to the president and secretary of war.

The US Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, to which Mr Kirk was a presidential appointee, paid tribute to him in its last meeting in December.

“The Board remembers Charlie’s commitment to advancing the Air Force Academy and inspiring the next generation of service members,” the board said.

Mr Trump posthumously awarded Mr Kirk America’s highest civilian honour and hailed him as a “martyr for truth and freedom”. AFP



