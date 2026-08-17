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Trump appeal in sex assault, defamation case rejected again

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Writer E Jean Carroll had accused US President Donald Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

Writer E. Jean Carroll (centre) had accused US President Donald Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The US Supreme Court on Aug 17 rejected for a second time President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn a jury judgment that he sexually assaulted and defamed writer E Jean Carroll.

The Supreme Court did not give any reason for its decision not to hear the president’s challenge. The court in late June also refused to hear Trump’s appeal against the original May 2023 verdict.

Carroll, 82, a former journalist and columnist, accused Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

Trump paid US$5.6 million (S$7.2 million) to Carroll in July after a civil jury found he sexually assaulted and defamed her.

When the allegations were published in a 2019 book she wrote, the Republican billionaire called Carroll a “nut job” and claimed she had fabricated her case.

In a separate defamation case in New York, Trump was ordered to pay US$83.3 million to Carroll. Trump has also appealed against that judgment to the Supreme Court. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.