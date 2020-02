WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from February 24-25, the White House announced Monday (Feb 10).

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership," the announcement said.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.