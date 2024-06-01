Trump announces nearly $71m fundraising haul after guilty verdict

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s campaign announced in the evening of May 31 that he had raised nearly US$53 million (S$71 million) in the 24 hours after his felony conviction, shattering online records for Republicans and raking in enough cash to help him close what has been a substantial financial gap with President Joe Biden.

It is hard to put the enormity of the sum into proper perspective, but it would nearly match in a single day the US$58 million Trump’s main fundraising arm raised online in the last six months of 2023, according to federal records.

The campaign had said earlier on May 31 it had collected nearly US$35 million in the hours after the verdict. By the evening of May 31, the campaign had revised the figure up to US$52.8 million in the 24-hour period following Trump’s conviction.

“This momentum is just getting started,” Susie Wiles and Mr Chris LaCivita, two of Trump’s top advisers, said in a joint statement.

The figures will not be verifiable until the campaign committees and WinRed, the online processing platform for Republicans, make their filings with the Federal Election Commission in the coming months.

In addition, the campaign had said in the morning of May 31 that nearly 30 per cent of donors who gave online were new to WinRed, giving the former president an invaluable infusion of new people to tap for contributions as his campaign marches on to November.

The one-day haul was significantly more than the US$4 million Trump raised when his mug shot was released in 2023, after his booking in Atlanta for his indictment there.