Trump and Japan's Abe confirm 'joint desire' to stop Iran oil imports: US official

Trump (right) takes part in a bilateral meeting with Abe in the Oval Office of the White House.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday (April 27) confirmed a joint desire to eliminate oil imports from Iran, a US official said.

The two leaders also discussed a "desire to see Iran change its path and seek a more peaceful course forward," US Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said in a call with reporters.

Trump and Abe also confirmed a joint desire to see China cease militarization of disputed territories in the East China Sea, Hagerty said.

