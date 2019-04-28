Trump and Japan's Abe confirm 'joint desire' to stop Iran oil imports: US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday (April 27) confirmed a joint desire to eliminate oil imports from Iran, a US official said.

The two leaders also discussed a "desire to see Iran change its path and seek a more peaceful course forward," US Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said in a call with reporters.

Trump and Abe also confirmed a joint desire to see China cease militarization of disputed territories in the East China Sea, Hagerty said.

(This story is developing)