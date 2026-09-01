Trump ally Laura Loomer faces fresh criticism over racist comments

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WASHINGTON – Multiple lawmakers and rights advocates on Aug 31 condemned Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and ally of US President Donald Trump, over racist comments attacking Democratic socialist Angie Nixon and other prominent black US politicians.

“Angie Nixon is a ghetto, black, communist,” Loomer said on X on Aug 31.

Nixon recently scored an upset victory in Florida’s Democratic primary race for the US Senate, one of a number of winning candidates who have stirred enthusiasm on the party’s left flank but have been characterised by Republicans as extremists.

Loomer’s comments were similar to those she made last week that sparked widespread criticism.

On Aug 28, she cast Nixon, US representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, former US representative Cori Bush and US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson – all of whom are black women – as “ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black b****** who are completely unfit for the power they hold”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Loomer’s remarks.

Loomer, a conspiracy theorist who has nearly two million followers on X, has long been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, although she has also clashed with the White House on some issues. She does not hold a formal role in the Trump administration.

When Trump left the White House after his first term, she said she spoke to him about political matters and frequented his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

During the 2024 election campaign, she flew with Trump for a presidential debate in Pennsylvania.

Loomer has said it is her job to keep Trump on track and has claimed to be responsible for 2025’s firings of former national security adviser Mike Waltz and other aides.

Her record of incendiary comments includes advocating deporting and removing “all Muslims from America”.

“You attack and insult back women because you believe peddling racism is good for your clicks and your business model,” Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in response to Loomer.

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American who herself has been attacked by Loomer, said “anti-black racism goes unchecked”, and US House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Loomer a “stone-cold racist”. “Black women should never have to endure such hateful and degrading rhetoric for daring to lead,” prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.

Former Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has had a public fallout with Trump, condemned Loomer’s rhetoric and said on X that “the Republican Party and President Trump own Laura Loomer and her non-stop vitriol”. REUTERS