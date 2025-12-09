Trump’s ex-lawyer Alina Habba resigns after court disqualified her as US attorney

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Alina Habba said she was stepping down as acting US attorney for New Jersey to protect the integrity of the office.

WASHINGTON - Ms Alina Habba, a former lawyer to President Donald Trump whom he later installed as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey, said on Dec 8 that she was stepping down from the role after a federal appeals court found her appointment was unlawful and disqualified her from supervising cases.

Ms Habba said in a statement posted on X that her resignation as acting US attorney for New Jersey was “to protect the stability and the integrity of the office,” which faced months of uncertainty as legal challenges to her appointment played out.

“But do not mistake compliance for surrender,” Ms Habba said in the post.

Ms Habba said she would take on a new role as senior adviser to Attorney-General Pam Bondi, focusing on US attorneys around the country.

The Justice Department named three lawyers to split leadership of the office in New Jersey.

A three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that the Trump administration violated a federal appointments law in naming Ms Habba acting US Attorney after judges on New Jersey’s federal District Court declined to extend her 120-day interim appointment.

The Justice Department has not yet appealed the ruling, but Ms Bondi said in a statement on Dec 8 that it planned “to seek further review” of the decision and would reinstall Ms Habba in the role if it were reversed.

The department could ask either the US Supreme Court or the full Third Circuit court to intervene.

The decision was the latest blow to the Justice Department’s efforts to install close Trump allies in key US attorneys’ offices without going through the traditional US Senate confirmation process. It also reflected an ongoing clash between the Trump administration and courts that have blocked parts of its agenda.

Ms Habba and Ms Bondi both criticised federal judges in New Jersey for declining to extend Ms Habba’s appointment and pausing criminal cases after courts disqualified Ms Habba from supervising them.

Ms Habba touted what she said was a decline in violent crime in major New Jersey cities and accused the courts of becoming “weapons for the politicised left.”

Federal law allows federal trial courts to name a replacement if an interim US attorney is not confirmed by the Senate after 120 days in the post, which happened in Ms Habba’s case.

The three-judge panel that deemed Ms Habba’s appointment unlawful included two appointees of Republican President George W. Bush and one nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama. REUTERS